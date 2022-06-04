Hyderabad: Labour department dodging renewal of accidental insurance scheme

Hyderabad: The Department of Employment and Labour has not renewed the Social Security Scheme covering benefits of Rs 5 lakh each to families of transport and non-transport auto drivers, home guards and others for accidental death insurance. There is no notification on renewal of the scheme by the department till now.



Various unions urged the department to renew the scheme to facilitate the families in securing claims. The State government has started the social security scheme for transport drivers, home guards and working journalists. As per orders, each year in March the department has to renew the scheme. But this year the department has not renewed the scheme even after three months.

As per the government orders, the assistant motor vehicle inspectors (AMVI) of the Transport department will be the registering authority of claims received by the authority for transport and non-transport auto drivers for the effective implementation of the scheme in Telangana.

However, several unions in the city alleged that though it has been three months since the renewal month, the department has not issued the renewed GO this year. "We urge the department to renew the scheme as per orders to facilitate the families in getting the claims," said Telangana Auto Drivers JAC member A Sathi Reddy.

Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union general secretary M Dayanand said it has become a giant task for the families of deceased drivers as there is no proper channel for claims and no coordination between the Labour and Transport departments to facilitate the claims.

He pointed out "There is no mechanism or support staff to facilitate the families in securing the claims.

The data pertaining to drivers of both transport and non-transport vehicles lies with the Transport department. But officials here are yet to start any activity. Some accident cases have come to our notice. There may be many such cases in the State."

He said, "This is a good scheme as families in distress can get some relief with the claimed money. But there should be specific wing and staff to look into cases, as due lack of coordination between the Labour and Transport departments, families of deceased drivers are facing difficulties in getting claims," he added.

"There are over two lakh auto drivers in the city. There would be many more drivers. There is no claims officer at the Transport office," said Dayanand. He demanded the government to designate an officer to look into claims.