Hyderabad: Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple calendar launched

Highlights

Telangana State BC Commission Chairman Dr Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao and State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta visited the historic Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Temple on Friday and performed special pooja for the Goddess.

Hyderabad: Telangana State BC Commission Chairman Dr Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao and State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta visited the historic Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Temple on Friday and performed special pooja for the Goddess.

After performing pooja, they unveiled the annual calendar with the committee members. Temple chairman K Venkatesh, committee members B Maruti Yadav, G Arvind Gowd, G Mahesh Gowd, B Balwant Yadav and K Vishnu Goud were present.

