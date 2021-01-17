Hyderabad: Leaders pay glowing tributes to Jaipal Reddy

Hyderabad: Political leaders from all parties, including the top Congress leaders paid rich tributes to former Union Minister late S Jaipal Reddy on his 79th birth anniversary at "Jaipal Reddy Memorial Place" near Sanjeevaiah Park on Necklace Road on Saturday.

Telangana Health Minister, Eatala Rajender paid a visit and offered floral tributes. Speaking to the media, he said, starting from college days, Reddy remained in State and national politics for a very long time. He left an indelible mark on society. He left good political values and ethics to us. Following his beliefs, values and ethics is the best tribute one can ever pay to him.

Starting from the early morning Jaipal Reddy's wife S Lakshmi Reddy, Jaipal Reddy's sons Arvind and Anand Reddy, family members, relatives visited his memorial place and offered floral tributes. Several political leaders irrespective of party line also visited and paid their tributes.

Some of these leaders include former PCC chief NUttam Kumar Reddy, senior Congress leaders Jana Reddy, V. Hanumanth Rao, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka; Congress firebrand leader RevanthReddy; Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MP; former Minister P Sudershan Reddy and others.

A politician par excellence, Reddy was the Member of Parliament seven times and Union Cabinet Minister thrice. He had a political career spanning over 50 years. He was a brilliant parliamentarian known for his oratorical skills and political acumen.