Hyderabad Literary Festival 2023: Everything You Need to Know About it

The 13th Edition of the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) will be held again between 27th January 2023 and 29th January 2023. With the help of numerous publishing companies, literary and cultural institutions, and organizations, HLF 2023 is being organized by the "Hyderabad Literary Trust." After a two-year hiatus, HLF 2023 will occur in OFFLINE mode in Hyderabad. This time, the festival features Germany as the guest country, focusing on the Indian language Konkani.

More than a hundred authors, artists, academics, thinkers, and publishers from India and abroad will assemble for the literary festival each year. It will be a multilingual and multidisciplinary event. The Hyderabad Literary Trust, with the help of several publishing houses, literary organizations, and cultural organizations, is putting on HLF 2023. The literary trust will host regularly scheduled activities, such as talks, panel discussions, stage debates, film screenings, exhibitions, workshops, cultural evenings, and activities for kids and young audiences.

This year's HLF will include performances by Jerry Pinto, a dance piece based on Sarojini Naidu's poetry, the artwork on display by Bharti Kapadia and Manjari Chaturvedi, a group of Konkani dancers presenting an authentic evening of Fugdi and Dhalo, Usha Akella's "Hum Aisich Bolte," stand-up comedy, and many other acts that are sure to amuse the audience.

Among the noteworthy speakers, two are from Germany, Christopher Kloeble and Helena Bukowski. And the renowned Indian speakers Damodar Mauzo, P. Sainath, and Deepti Naval. The event will take place in Vidyaranya High School in Saifabad, the HLF.