Hyderabad: Lively makeover for Balkampet graveyard

Balkampet: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Ramarao will inaugurate graveyard near Fatenagar flyover in Balkampet on Friday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) developed the 2.45-grave yard with Rs 2.96 crore. The entrance of the graveyard catches the attention of people. The entire graveyard is designed sophisticatedly giving splendid look. It has platform for last rites, facility for storing ashes, prayer room, waiting area, standing gallery, parking facility, office place, wash area, public toilets and land scaping.

GHMC has modernized graveyards in the city as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. A few of them have been developed using GHMC funds while others have been developed by private organisations using corporate social responsibility funds. Mahaprasthanam crematorium developed by an organization has got recognition nationwide. It has facilities like wifi and cafeteria.

KTR has been reviewing works at graveyards on regular basis while Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has been inspecting the works on field level. Among the graveyards that have already been modernised are located in Gopenpalli, JP colony, Tarakanagar, Miyapur, Masab Tank, Goutham Nagar, SP Nagar, Macha Bollaram, Ramreddy Nagar, Panjagutta, Devunikunta, Domalguda, Serilingampally, Amberpet, Mallapur, Taranagar, Sainagar in Lalapet and a few more.