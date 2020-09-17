Hyderabad: Madhapur's durgam cheruvu cable bridge to be opened on Sep 19

The much-anticipated cable-stayed bridge, constructed across durgam cheruvu in Madhapur will be thrown open to the public on September 19, said that GHMC officials on Wednesday.

According to the officials, a 5.5 km road of the bridge will come into existence. Along with the bridge, a 1.8 km-long flyover constructed at road no. 45 at Jubilee Hills will also be launched. With the launch of the durgam cheruvu bridge, a passenger can take the flyover on the road no. 45 and reach Meenakshi crossroads through the cable bridge and mind space flyover.

Also, the passengers can take the ORR at Gachibowli from KBR park by travelling through the cable bridge when the flyover construction works at Shilpa layout would be completed.

The construction of the cable-stayed bridge was completed a month ago but the delay in the launch of the bridge is due to the electrical and lighting works. However, the bridge is already drawing visitors during the weekend owing to its aesthetic beauty. The officials said that around 5000 visitors were seen at the bridge on a single day.

Rumble strips and caution boards have been set up on the bridge for the vehicles, setting the speed limit to 35 km per hour. With 52 cables and 13 foundations and piers, the bridge will be held in the place. The total length of the bridge, including approaches, is 735.64 metres, with the cable-stayed portion occupying 425.85 metres of it. It is aimed to shorten the travel time between Madhapur and Jubilee Hills.