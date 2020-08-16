Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in Hyderabad to remain as tourist spot

Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge which is going to be opened soon will remain as a tourist attraction in Hyderabad for its aesthetic features and ambience. Built at a cost of Rs 184 crore, the bridge reduces the travel time between Madhapur and Jubilee Hills and connects the Hi-Tec City and financial district with the city.

It is said to be the longest bridge in the world with a span length of 233.8 metres.

What is cable bridge?

A cable-stayed bridge has one or more towers, from which cables are connected to the bridge deck. The cables appear as parallel lines when attached to tower to the deck. As many as 26 cables from the two towers of Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge connected to the deck.

The Russky Bridge in Vladivostok is the world's longest cable-stayed bridge having a central span of 1104 metres.

The cable bridge on Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad is completed at a brisk pace unlike other cable bridges in the country. The bridge connects Madhapur and Jubilee Hills which are on either side of the 'secret lake'.

The 233.8-metre-long bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 184 crore and has been approved by German labs for its safety standards. Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge length alone is 426 metres and coupled with approaches, it reaches up to 736 metres. It is expected to ease traffic congestion on Road no. 36 and Road no. 45.

The bridge contains 26 cables (13 on either side of the towers) and 53 segments were installed.

Besides known for its technicalities, design and ambience, the cable bridge also garnered attention for its lightning. An inbuilt software is developed to shine the cables in the combination of purple, green and white. The bridge will dazzle with bright colours and themes according to the occasions and festivities. This has been done to attract tourists. At present, 25 themes have been finalised by the GHMC which is awaiting for government's nod.

At present, the trail runs are being made on the bridge. Trial checks of the lighting and for other snags are being conducted in order to ensure smooth functioning of the entire system. The bridge is slated for opening by the end of the year.

Durgam Cheruvu bridge timings

The bridge is open on all days, from Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 6.30 pm. People who visit the place can enjoy the scenic beauty of the lake and relax at the nearby cafeteria and refreshment centre. There is also an amphitheatre at the rock garden. Inorbit Mall which houses many restaurants and shopping complexes are at a short distance from the bridge.