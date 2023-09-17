Hyderabad: Maha builders hail BRS government for fast pace of growth in Telangana State

Hyderabad : Builders and developers from Maharashtra hailed the Telangana government for its speed in development in multiple sectors. A delegation of 250 representatives from real estate organisations in Maharashtra was on a three-day visit to Hyderabad to study the progress made by Telangana, with a special focus on the development of Hyderabad city.

State MA&UD Minister KTR met the delegation at T-Hub and gave a detailed presentation on the programs taken up by the State over the past 10 years to transform Hyderabad into a global city.

KTR highlighted the remarkable progress of Telangana across the sectors under Chief Minister KCR’s leadership. He also emphasised Hyderabad’s improved infrastructure, booming real estate, and continuous growth.

While addressing the Maharashtra delegation, KTR stated that the people of Telangana and Maharashtra have strong bonds as many districts of Maharashtra share historical and cultural ties with Telangana, and were a part of the State of Hyderabad in the past. The Minister also stated that he shares a close association with Maharashtra and recalled his student days in Pune.

The Minister said that Telangana was born after a separate state movement for decades. He added that many expressed apprehensions during the State formation, but the Telangana government with its progressive policies and welfare schemes has brought great development in the State in the past 10 years. He added that the State government has successfully overcome the electricity and drinking water crises. He said that the State government was ensuring both urban and rural development with its holistic, integrated, inclusive, and balanced approach.

The MA&UD Minister said that the governments need to understand that the cities have become economic growth engines for the development of the State and country. He opined that urban development can be possible only when more funds are allocated for the development of infrastructure. He added that the Telangana government was working with a multi-faceted approach to the development of Hyderabad city.

KTR also mentioned that the Telangana Government built world-class infrastructure facilities which has played a key role in attracting investments into not just the IT sector but also into the life sciences and biotechnology sector. He stated that Hyderabad was home to major multinational companies and had surpassed Bengaluru in creating the most number of IT jobs for two consecutive years. KTR said that Telangana stood at the top position not only in IT exports but also in paddy production.

Maharashtra CREDAI Pramod Khairnar recalled his visits to Hyderabad before the formation of Telangana pointing out that there were frictions and disturbances. Maharashtra CREDAI vice president Sunil Kothwal said the entire country was talking about Telangana and how the State government was taking care of all its citizens. Telangana was known for its agriculture, innovation and technology and all segments, he said.