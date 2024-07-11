Hyderabad: Major fire breaks out in bldg at RTC X Roads

Hyderabad:A major fire broke out at Sri Datta Sai Commercial Complex at RTC Cross Roads on Wednesday evening. No casualties were reported so far. Mild tension prevailed as thick smoke from the fire created panic among the locals.

Officials from the fire control room said that two fire tenders were rushed to the spot from the nearby Fire Stations to douse the flames. The flames were so huge that it took almost three hours to douse them. Under the impact of the incident, glass windows of the complex shattered and fell on the road. As the entry and exit of the complex was only from one side, police faced hardship in evacuating people.

According to the police officials, the fire broke out on the third floor of the complex and slowly spread to the fourth floor. Two fire engines have been deployed on the spot and efforts were made to douse the fire. Tapadia Diagnostic Centre, which is located next to Datta Sai commercial complex, was alerted and patients were vacated.

Since the complex is located close to RTC Crossroads metro station, the metro officials made an announcement and alerted the passengers. The commuters were panicking at the metro station for a while as the passengers were running down the stairs to opt for other modes of transport.

ACP Ramesh from Chikkadpally said, “All efforts were made to control the fire with the support of the various departments including GHMC, fire department and police officials. Two people who were stuck inside the building were rescued safely.”

The police suspect a short circuit to be the reason for the fire. Meanwhile, the traffic police diverted the traffic towards Indira Park.