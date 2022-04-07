Hyderabad: Malkajgiri locals peeved over non-stoppage of Express trains

Hyderabad: The non-stoppage of Express trains at Malkajgiri Railway Station is causing great difficulties to rail passengers. Vexed with the issue, the members of Suburban Train Travelers Association and a few locals submitted a memorandum to officials ofSouth Central Railway requesting stoppage of Express trains besides basic amenities like lift, lights and a wall clock on the station premises.

The Malkajgiri station is one of the highest traffic offering stations in the north section of Hyderabad division. Earlier, around 10 express trains used to halt at the station. But now, only two trains halt at the station including the Kacheguda - Akola express and Kacheguda -Visakhapatnam express trains. As the rest of the trains do not stop here, the passengers are forced to opt for private transport by paying more bucks to reach either Kacheguda railway station or Secunderabad railway station.

"The lights provided earlier at the front of the station building are blocked by the huge advertisement board. There are three platforms at the station, but there is no lift, due to which passengers, particularly the senior citizens, are facing problems in climbing the staircase. It will be better if the officials of SCR along with GHMC removes the advertisement hoarding," said Noor Ahmed, president of LT (long train) & MMTS, Suburban Train Travelers Association.

He further said that for the last two years, they were requesting the officials concerned to stop the express trains, stoppage of Ajanta express, Repalle- Kacheguda Express trains at Malkajgiri station. As the trains were not stopping at the station, locals were being forced to board the train from Secunderabad or Kacheguda railway stations. Apart from this, since electrification of track works under MMTS phase II was completed recently, it will be better if they introduce MMTS and mainline electrical multiple units (MEMU), he added.

"Before the Covid pandemic, the Ajanta express used to stop here. But now, it is not halting at the station, due to that we are forced to go to Secunderabad for boarding the train. It would be better if SCR begins the stoppage of Express trains as soon as possible," said M Rohan, a resident of Malkajgiri.