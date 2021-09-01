Hyderabad: Mallaram pump house submerged,water supply hit in parts of city

Hyderabad: Due to unprecedented rain and flash floods in Siddipet district on Monday the Mallaram pump house of Godavari water lines was inundated. It affected drinking water supply in several parts of Hyderabad.

According to Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Dana Kishore, the flood water reached the pump house of the Mallaram water treatment plant under the Godavari scheme, which supplies fresh water to the city.

Nine pumps of the plant were submerged, after which Finance Minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao, along with Kishore, Executive Director Satyanarayana, Technical Director Ravi Kumar, and other board officials visited the pump house and reviewed the restoration work.

Rao said the pumping process was halted due to heavy rain in the vicinity of Siddipet flooded the pump house. Due to this, the freshwater supply has been disrupted in Siddipet, Medchal, Janagama, and Hyderabad. He said alternative arrangements are being made.

Kishore said, "It will take another 36 to 48 hours to complete the restoration work and re-pump." Water supply to Seri Lingampally, Kukatpally, Qutbullahpur, Sainikpuri, Malkajgiri, Patancheru, Nizampet, Bachupally has been disrupted. The supply of water from Himayatsagar and Osmansagar to these areas has also been disrupted.

The board has issued orders to construct a retaining wall to prevent floodwaters in future.