Hyderabad: Man arrested for cheating people with black magic claims
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone Team, along with Bandlaguda police, apprehended a 42-year-old man for allegedly luring people under the pretext of solving their issues through black magic. The arrested individual, Mohd Ilyas Ahmed (42), is a resident of Jahangirabad, Bandlaguda, originally from Narayanpet, Mahbub Nagar district.
Police seized black magic materials, including photos and threads, along with cash totaling Rs 8,000 and a mobile phone. According to police reports, Ilyas moved to Hyderabad in 2012 for livelihood and has since been deceiving people in the name of black magic. For the past two months, he had been residing near Chilla, Jahangirabad, Bandlaguda, where he claimed he could solve any issues through his practices, often collecting large sums of money. The Task Force officials acted on information received and apprehended him.