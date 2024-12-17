Live
Hyderabad: Man Charged with Killing Woman in Violent Attack
The Jeedimetla police arrested a man for murdering a woman by strangling her after she refused his sexual advances.
The suspect, Gajjala Naresh, is a homeless man from Jeedimetla who hails from Karnataka. He knew the victim, Padma, who was reportedly a sex worker living by the Qutbullapur signal.
Naresh had previously asked Padma to go with him, but she always declined. Feeling insulted by her rejections, Naresh sought revenge, according to Jeedimetla Inspector G Mallesh.
On the night of December 10, after seeing Padma with another man on a motorcycle, Naresh waited for her to return. He again asked her to accompany him, but she refused.
This angered Naresh. After midnight, he strangled Padma and then struck her head with a cement block to ensure she was dead. Once he confirmed she had died, he fled the scene, the Inspector reported.
Following a complaint, the police filed a case and arrested Naresh. He has been remanded in custody.