Hyderabad: Man dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old man died by suicide at Medchal after reportedly being denied permission by his separated wife to meet their children.

A farmer, G Shiva Shankar (39) married Latha from Singaiyapally village ten years ago. However, the couple frequently quarrelled since their marriage. A few years ago, the women left their home and began staying at her parents’ residence.

Shankar’s relatives visited Latha several times at her parents’ place and counselled her to return home. However, she did not agree.

According to the police, on Tuesday, Shankar met his wife and requested her to allow him to meet their children. When she refused, Shankar returned home to Medchal and then hanged himself from the ceiling fan, ending his life.

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.