Hyderabad man held for threatening to rape Virat Kohli's daughter

A man from Hyderabad was arrested by the Mumbai police for online rape threats to the daughter of the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The man was identified Ram Nagesh Alibathini.



According to the reports, the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell arrested the 23-year-old man from Hyderabad. He was being taken to Mumbai.



The man's Twitter handle which was now-deleted posted the gruesome tweet, threatening to rape Kohli's 9-month-old daughter, was based in Hyderabad.



The threat came after Virat Kohli came out in support of his team Mohammed Shami. A case has been registered.