Hyderabad Man Jailed 20 Years for Kidnapping and Raping Minor Girl

Highlights
Hyderabad court sentences 23-year-old man to 20 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2019. The convict, a bike mechanic, lured the victim with a marriage promise
A local court in Hyderabad has sentenced a 23-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl in 2019.
The convict, V Mahesh, a bike mechanic from Champapet in Saroornagar, lured the victim with a promise of marriage before kidnapping her. He confined her in a room and subjected her to repeated sexual assault.
Following a complaint filed by the victim, the Saroornagar police arrested Mahesh. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Mahesh and ordered him to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.
