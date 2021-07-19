Hyderabad: Man slips off second floor, dies while taking video call

Manikonda: In a tragic incident, Samuel Sujeeth (32) died after he slipped and fell off the second floor of his multi-storeyed residence while on a video call in Manikonda, Raidurgam, on early Saturday. The issue came to light when the police registered an FIR on Sunday.

According to the police, Sujeeth, a private employee, was married and stayed with his family in Manikonda Gardens. The incident occurred around 6am when he was speaking with his brother Supreeth on a video call in the US.

They were discussing the wedding arrangements of Supreeth which was supposed to take place in a few days. He was planning to fly to India, but was unable to because of the pandemic and less frequency of flights. The other family members joined the call and were discussing the arrangements.

After a while, they dropped from the call and Sujeeth and Supreeth continued chatting. Sujeeth walked to the terrace of the building which did not have a parapet wall as work was yet to be carried out.

He was so engrossed in the call that he slipped from the terrace and fell down, sustaining grievous head injuries. He died on spot, said the police.

The body was later shifted to Osmania mortuary for post-mortem. A case under Section 174 CrPC was registered and investigation taken up.