Hyderabad: Management may not allow union activities in corporation

Hyderabad: Even as the trade unions in the TSRTC have been demanding stating that the two year ban period on trade unions has ended, the management is unlikely to restart the union activity in the corporation.

This was indicated by the TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar during a press conference here on Friday. The union leaders had formed a joint action committee to take up their demands and have been demanding the government to allow the union activities in the wake of a two year band period which ended on December 2021. The JAC leaders wrote to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao requesting him to direct the management to take up union elections.

When questioned about the demand of the union leaders to take up the elections, the RTC MD said that everything was going on smoothly in the Corporation. The welfare committees are taking care of the welfare of the workers. Responding to the demand of the leaders on the six DAs, the MD said that when the organisation is in financial crisis it was not proper to ask the management to give this and that. Sajjanar said, "Salaries were not given in time earlier but now salaries are given on the first of every month. We have started giving CCS loans and we will provide all facilities one after another."

The RTC MD said that there was no scope to have compassionate appointments in the Corporation. The corporation is in problem and is not in a position to take new employees in the present situation, the MD said.