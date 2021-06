Hyderabad: Mannu starts online admission process into regular courses

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) has started online admission process for regular mode PhD, post-graduate, undergraduate and diploma/certificate programmes offered at Hyderabad main campus, satellite campuses (at Lucknow & Srinagar), Colleges of Teacher Education (CTEs) and Polytechnics.

The only central university providing higher education through Urdu medium is offering admissions into 23 PhD, 21 PG and 8 undergraduate programmes in the schools of languages, education, arts & social sciences, technology, mass communication & journalism, commerce & business management and sciences for the academic year 2021-2022.

According to a notification released by Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar, the last date for submission of online application for entrance-based courses is July 12, 2021 whereas online application for merit-based courses could be submitted till September 4, 2021. The last date for part time programs is October 15, 2021. The medium of instruction and examination of all courses is Urdu only.

The entrance based courses include all PhDs, B Tech and M Tech (Computer Science), MCA, MBA, M Ed, B Ed, D El Ed and Polytechnic Diplomas (Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering).

The PhD programmes are being offered in Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies, Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Education, Journalism & Mass Communication, Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology and Computer Science.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus, log on to university website mannu.edu.in. For any clarifications email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in or call on help desk 9523558551, 9866802414.