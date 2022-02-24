Hyderabad: MANUU signs MoU with NIMC to digitise rare books

Hyderabad: The H K Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and Noor International Microfilm Centre (NIMC), New Delhi, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to exchange information on research and educational programmes and academic collaborations and to jointly organise international and national seminars, conferences, or workshops on topics related to Deccan studies and digitisation of rare books and manuscripts.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, vice-chancellor, MANUU, and Dr Mehdi Khajeh Piri, director, NIMC signed the MoU on Wednesday. The focus of joint collaboration will be on enlivening the historical and cultural facets of Deccan's distinct Indo-Persian heritage.

Prof S M Rahmatullah, pro-vice chancellor, MANUU, Ali A Niroomand, regional director for south Indian States, NIMC, Prof Salma Ahmed Farooqui, director, H K Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, Prof Sk Ishtiaque Ahmed, registrar, MANUU, Prof Saneem Fatima, Dean academics, were present. The MoU was facilitated by Prof Azizuddin Hussain, professor, Maulana Azad Chair.