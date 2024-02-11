Hyderabad: Manuu students condemn Haldwani violence

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Students’ Union strongly condemned the police action and questioned the State government’s role in Haldwani, Uttarakhand .

Union termed this as ‘unwarranted’ and ‘systematic’ crackdown on the Muslim community and felt that this was nothing but a means to serve the political interests of the BJP and RSS. In the ongoing legal dispute regarding alleged unauthorised occupants of land, the union questioned the abrupt demolition of a Madrasa and a Masjid while the case is still pending in court.

“Reports indicate that multiple residents, mostly women, got injured as the police lathi-charged, and fired rubber bullets, and tear gas shells at the citizens to ‘control the situation.’ The alleged use of machine guns and hundreds of rounds of fire has tragically resulted in the deaths of at least six Muslims. Such actions defy the standards of professional policing,” said Mateen Ashraf Union’s president

He demanded an immediate rollback of the demolition drive until an amicable settlement is reached through negotiation and dialogue. “We appeal to the Supreme Court of India to take suo moto action against the selective approach of the administrative machinery and political leadership and call for the immediate suspension and accountability of responsible officials,” he urged.

State general secretary AWAAZ, Mohammed Abbas found the issue to be systematic targetting of the Muslims by the State’s BJP government for achieving political gains. He urged Muslims across India to not to fall prey to the political strategies and remain vigilant while dealing with this kind of issues.