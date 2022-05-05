Hyderabad: Many OU students arrested

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police on Wednesday arrested many students, who are members of various associations, after they tried to take out a rally on the campus seeking to represent to the Vice-Chancellor to allow Rahul Gandhi's meeting on May 7. The arrested students were shifted to the police station.

Leaders of Unemployed JAC Bairu Nagaraj and Chanagani Dayakar expressed anguish over denial of permission to Gandhi, despite appeals to OU officials. He questioned whether the restrictions on the campus were applicable only to the Opposition and not to the ruling party.

Nagaraju said preventing Rahul Gandhi amounted to 'murder of democracy', while hitting out at the State government. He claimed that the Congress MP sought to interact with OU students as part of his efforts to secure views and share the problems of poor students.