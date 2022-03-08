Hyderabad: Marginalised families hardly get Aarogyasri benefits

Hyderabad: A large number of citizens run from pillar to post for availing medical services in State-run hospitals, specially those having food security cards. They have to pay about Rs 2,000-5,000 for tests, treatment and surgeries for serious ailments at government hospitals and diagnostics centres.



The memo issued in 2014 by the Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies department says food security card is valid for drawing rice and other essential commodities only.

As the government is not considering 'food security cards' as basis for extending the Aarogyasri health care scheme benefits, the poor and marginalised citizens are facing severe hardships. They are unable to avail the benefits, due to which the very purpose of the scheme is defeated.

The Arogyasri scheme was launched by the united AP government in 2006 as a 'Community Health Insurance scheme' under which 949 treatments for various serious ailments requiring hospitalisation and surgery are covered.

Calling it an 'arbitrary' and 'whimsical' act of the government, Ali Asghar, president, Association for Socio-Economic Empowerment of the Marginalised, said, "the main aim of Aarogyasri scheme was any BPL beneficiary could go to any hospital and come out without making any payment for procedures covered under the scheme. Since 2014 the Telangana government stopped issuance of BPL/white ration cards. Lakhs of genuine white ration cards were deleted or cancelled on various grounds, without any notice to beneficiaries."

Demanding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to extend the benefits of Aarogyasri scheme to people having food security cards, social activist SQ Masood said, "The memo 900, issued in 2014, categorically affirmed that food security card is valid only for drawing rice and other essential commodities. For Aarogyasri, pensions, scholarships, a separate mechanism will be evolved by the government for extending benefits to deserving families, based on income."

He pointed out that, despite lapse of more than seven years. there is no mechanism in place. Because of the impugned GO benefits of Aarogyasri scheme are not being extended to persons holding food security cards. The poor and marginalised persons are being deprived of various schemes of government, particularly Aarogyasri.

He urged MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to raise the issue of extending the benefit of Aarogyasri to people having food security cards, by revoking GO 17.

However, the wait to avail the benefits by those not having white ration cards is complicated and time-consuming, only aggravating problems of the poor. Patients across the State waiting for treatment are forced to travel to Hyderabad to secure CMRF assistance under temporary Arogyasri cards, provided under GO 1012 Revenue (CMRF) department, which is defeating the very purpose of the scheme.