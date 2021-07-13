Hyderabad: Mass drugs administration for filariasis from tomorrow

Koti: Despite the challenge of an ebbing second wave of Covid and the third wave looming large, the Health department is committed to eliminate lymphatic filariasis and will undertake a mass drug administration (MDA) programme from July 15 to 17 in 14 districts i.e., Asifabad, Khammam, Mancheriyal, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nirmal, Janagaon, Mahabubabad, Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural.

The programme will be undertaken by Health workers strictly by observing the Covid protocols, including hand and respiratory hygiene and social distancing.

According to the department, filariasis is a disabling disease that is transmitted by infected mosquitoes. Usually acquired in childhood, it damages the lymphatic system and if left untreated, causes abnormal enlargement of body parts such as hydrocele (abnormal swelling of the scrotum) and lymphedema (swelling in the limbs). A few people also develop chronic cough, tropical pulmonary eosinophilia and can have symptoms like passing of milky white urine (chyluria). Patients suffering from lymphedema and hydrocele often experience difficulties in carrying out day-to-day activities in their lives. They also face stigma and discrimination due to severe disability and disfiguration that is irreversible, if not treated early.

Filariasis can be prevented with the consumption of free-of-cost anti-filarial drugs administered by trained personnel once a year, during MDA rounds. The drugs will be provided to all eligible beneficiaries of the endemic districts through a door-to-door campaign. They will not be administered to children below two years, pregnant women and people suffering from serious illnesses.