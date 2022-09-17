Hyderabad: MAUD Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar holds talks with AKTC on CPP

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar held a discussion with representatives of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture and Think city Malaysia to partner with the State government to envision the prestigious Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP). The Quli Qutb Shah Development Authority (QQSUDA) and the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) will be spearheading the project.

According to officials, Charminar Pedestrianisation Project was initiated in 1998 by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). However, owing to the slow progress of the project without an Integrated Social and Economic strategy, Minister K T Rama Rao embarked on initiating the 'Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalidation Plan', the pursuance of the project.

Bestowing renewed impetus and looking beyond Architectural Restoration, the 'Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalisation Plan' will be a comprehensive master plan integrated with a social and economic revitalisation plan to ensure sustainable development of the historic precinct, said Arvind Kumar. Taking to social media, Arvind Kumar said, "In order to revive the 'Charminar pedestrianisation Project' meaningfully, had discussions with Luios Monreal, DG Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC). Economic integration of stakeholders/hawkers is integral. We plan to do it with AKTC and ThinkCity (Hamdan) while tagging KTR and Asadowaisi," he tweeted.