Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan takes stock of rain-hit areas

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan visited several inundated areas in LB Nagar Zone on Sunday and assured the citizens of all necessary help from the government.

He along with Musi River Front Development Corporation chairman D Sudheer Reddy, Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy, Corporators Laxmi Prassanna, Sangeetha Prashanth Goud, Vittal Reddy inspected relief operations near Kappal Cheruvu, Harihar Puram, Gandhi Nagar, Snehamayur Nagar, Bandlaguda and Nagole. He enquired if distribution of Chief Minister's Relief ration kits and blankets, milk and bread reached the flood victims.

In order to contain the spread of water and vector-borne diseases as a precautionary measure, the mayor instructed officials concerned to take steps to ensure bleaching powder and sodium hypochlorite solution were sprayed in water logging areas.

He asked the officials to go door-to-door to check temperature, provide medical services and sensitise people.