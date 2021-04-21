Hyderabad Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi inspects sanitation work for fourth day

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi on Wednesay inspected the sanitation work in Kukatpally, Khairatabad, and Serilingampally zones, as part of the special drive in the City, as per the directions of Municipal Administration Minister K Tarakarama Rao.

Vijayalaxmi visited Kingkoti, Ramkoti, Kacheguda railway station road, and Nimboliadda where she found SFA workers were inactive. She directed the zonal commissioner to take strict action against the negligent staff. Acting on her orders, Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy immediately terminated SFA Bhumesh.

After visiting the CTP plant in Hastinapuram, and the newly-established plant in Devender Nagar she asked the officials to plant more saplings.

She further applauded Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy on the CTP plants and other development work undertaken in the LB Nagar zone.

Later, Vijayalaxmi visited several colonies in the LB Nagar zone, Saroornagar, Lingojiguda, Champapet, Hastinapuram, Vanastalipuram, BNReddyNagar, Mansurabad, Nagol, Uppal, Nacharam, and Mallapur divisions. During which she found garbage accumulated in the nala at Tapovan Colony, in Lingojiguda. she also directed officials to plant trees at the cleaned spot to prevent littering.

Besides, she ordered the removal of Autonagar dumpyard with an immediate effect. She also visited Bathukamma Kunta and enquired about garbage clearance and beautification work at Nagole bridge, the Mallapur cemetery and the biogas burning machine set up in Autonagar cemetery. Apart from inspection of bicycle and walking tracks at LB Nagar main road

Following Vijayalaxmi's inspection, the sanitation workers, SFAs and excavators, who have been working in the same place for many years are to be shortly shifted.