Hyderabad: Mayor holds review meeting on pre-monsoon works

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi directed the officials to hand over the details of development in their wards to the respective corporators and asked them to be involved in the speedy progress of development works.

At a review meeting held on Tuesday at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office regarding the canal widening works and other development works in the areas of LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar with the concerned officials.Speaking during the meeting Vijayalaxmi said that the heavy rains in the last year had caused heavy damage in the LB Nagar Constituency and this time precautionary measures have been taken like the development of nalas, construction of box drains to prevent further damage due to the rains.The Mayor added that even the corporators should visit the ongoing works and sanitation programmes every morning within their jurisdiction and told that she will be visiting the LB Nagar zone soon to inspect the development works.

Upendar Reddy, Zonal Commissioner of LB Nagar said that 95 per cent of the drainage works in the zone have been completed and construction of drain boxes and nalas works were on swing.The Corporators of LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar told the Mayor to take necessary steps to prevent floods and to complete unfinished works in their areas.Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, V Radha, Koppula Narsingha Reddy, Deputy Commissioners and corporators of LB Nagar, Saroor Nagar, Hayathnagar, and others attended the meeting.