Hyderabad: MCR HRDI sets records in virtual training

Hyderabad: BP Acharya, DG of Dr MCR HRD Institute, on Tuesday felicitated the staff, who contributed immensely in successfully conducting 62 online training programs, covering as many as 10,121 trainees in a span of about six months since the pandemic outbreak. The training was spread over a staggering 50,764 training days.

In addition, a whopping over 80, 000 field staff of Telangana State were trained during the last three years in e-Learning modules, sponsored by DoPT, which is the highest in the country. These achievements have made the Institute a role model in online training and also a source of inspiration for training establishments, from across the country.

The online training programmes covered a wide range of employees, not only from Telangana State but also from across the country, right from the top to the lowest rungs of administrative hierarchy, including All India Services, Central Civil Services, and Military Engineer Services officers, Group-II officers, principals and lecturers of Junior Colleges, teachers from Tribal Welfare Department, officers of GSI, panchayat secretaries, field level health functionaries, etc.

A pleasant surprise of this campaign was the great enthusiasm on the part of all the trainees, including those at the lower levels, to learn and perfect the required IT skills to benefit from the online training.

BP Acharya congratulated the entire staff of institute for understanding the challenges involved in conducting conventional training, taking a bold decision to switch over from conventional training to online training, reorienting the Institute's physical and human resources accordingly, thereby successfully converting the crisis into an opportunity.

"A bouquet of curricular activities, including lectures by eminent faculty, high quality reading material, videos prepared by the Institute and DoPT, presentations on case studies, etc. was used extensively," he stated.

Harpreet Singh, ADG of the Institute, said that while conventional training has got its own strengths, online training is the need of the hour, especially in the post-Covid scenario.

"The success of the Institute in offering training, via virtual mode, calls for its wider use for Government employees in future", he said and added that combining both conventional and online modes would amount to having best of both the worlds.

Sridevi Ayaluri, Director-IT, said that the impact of the online training was as effective as that of conventional training, both in terms of continuous and long lasting learning and at the same time enjoying its journey.