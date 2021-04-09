Hyderabad: Measures afoot to quench thirst of wild animals

Saifabad: With scorching heat and soaring temperatures leading to water resources drying up, the Forest department has made adequate arrangements for the hapless wild animals in forest areas in Telangana.

The department has put up water tanks and created artificial ponds in the Nallamalla and Amrabad Tiger Reserve to cater to the needs of wild animals.

According to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha, special arrangements have been made for animals in all protected forest areas of the State. "In some places, solar bore wells have been set up to make drinking water available. A large number of wildlife camera traps has been set up near water bodies in different forest areas for capturing of animals" she said.

Further, she also shared that water ponds have been put up in all sanctuaries, where there was no water supply. Regularly these ponds are being filled with water."During summer, efforts of Forest department to quench thirst of wildlife in forests are yielding good results," she added.