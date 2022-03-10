  • Menu
Hyderabad: Medical insurance for HMDA women staff

Principal Secretary and Information Commissioner Arvind Kumar announced that medical insurance for HMDA Women staff

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary and Information Commissioner Arvind Kumar announced that medical insurance is to be offered to the women staff of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) this year.

At a programme organised by HMDA here to mark the International Women Day, he said the government would extend insurance facility to women staff of HMDA.

Along with other officials, Arvind Kumar felicitated women staff. He said the government decided to give medical insurance to the HMDA women staff, as it implements several schemes for women welfare.

