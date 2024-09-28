Hyderabad: Medicine shortage ails sarkari hospitals in city

Hyderabad: Government hospitals are experiencing a shortage of medicines, forcing patients to take two doses of prescribed medications or return on another day to collect them. The influx of patients, both in and outpatients, is due to rising cases of viral fevers like dengue and chikungunya.

At Osmania Hospital, a long queue of male and female patients and their attendants was evident. Many patients reported that while doctors prescribe four to five types of medicines, the hospital pharmacy often stocks only two or three. One patient, Karunakar, who traveled from Jiyaguda, noted that he received only two out of five prescribed medications. "We cannot argue with them. They just say they have these medicines, ask us to come back in a few days, or suggest we purchase from outside," he said.

A similar situation exists at NIMS, where important drugs are frequently unavailable, leading doctors to recommend purchasing them externally. According to sources, 36 types of emergency medicines are currently out of stock across various hospitals. The issue extends to wellness centers in the capital as well. For instance, at a wellness center in Khairatabad, essential medicines are lacking. A heart patient reported being advised to take two doses of a medication instead of one due to unavailability. “The doctor prescribed Tonact 80, but the pharmacy gave him Atorem 40 and advised him to take it twice a day. Similarly, for Torplat 90 mg, they provided Tiare as a substitute. It is crucial that heart patients receive the exact medications prescribed by their doctors,” said Kishore Singh.

In response to the ongoing shortages, the government has decided to establish 21 new Central Medicine Stores (CMS) in various districts. A senior official stated that efforts are underway to set up at least one CMS in every district to help alleviate the medicine shortages.