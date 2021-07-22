Hyderabad: Medium range surface-to-air missile flagged off at BDL

Hyderabad: The first missile of th, first firing unit of MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) for delivery to the IAF was flagged off by M S R Prasad, Director-General (Missiles & Strategic Systems) at BDL, Kanchanbagh, on Tuesday.

BHVS Narayana Murthy, Director, Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Commodore Siddharth Mishra, (retd), CMD, BDL, senior officials from DRDO and BDL were present.

Prasad, a distinguished scientist, who is a government nominee director on the BDL board is retiring on attaining superannuation this month. He was felicitated in recognition of his contribution to the company's progress during his tenure.

Mishra expressed gratitude to the services extended by Prasad, who, he said, as board director guided the company achieve its planned objectives. He stated that MRSAM was one of the best examples of joint development of a weapon system. The BDL has already completed the navy order. "Now both the Army and the Air Force programme are moving simultaneously," Mishra added.

MRSAM is a high response, quick reaction, vertically launched supersonic missile, designed to neutralise the enemy aerial threats – missiles, aircraft, guided bombs, helicopters. Used by the Army, the Navy and the Air Force as different variants, the missile has a range up to 70 km.

The missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets, including fighter aircraft, subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles. The missile is powered by indigenously developed dual-pulse rocket motor and dual control system to impart required manoeuvrability at the terminal phase.

This state-of-art weapon system is designed with active radio frequency seeker to identify, track, engage and destroy the target with high kill probability.

The BDL on Tuesday is a manufacturer and supplier of guided missiles, underwater weapons, air-borne products and allied defence equipment for the Armed Forces. As a part of its philosophy of providing product life cycle support, the BDL has been supporting the Armed Forces with refurbishment / life extension of vintage missiles and obsolescence management.

The company is also aiming to expand its footprints in the international market by offering air-to-air missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, underwater weapons and counter measure systems in addition to Akash Missiles to friendly countries, a release said.