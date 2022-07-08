Hyderabad: Meet for Telugu TV reporters tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Osmania University, in association with US Consulate-General, Hyderabad, is organising a one-day national conference on 'Countering Disinformation for Telugu Television Reporters' on July 9 in the city.

The day -long session will be inaugurated by David Moyer, Public Diplomacy Officer, US Consulate-General, who will deliver the keynote address. The participants from the two Telugu States and districts are drawn from mainstream TV channels, You Tubers, freelancers. They include nearly 50 per cent women

The programme was conceived against the backdrop of a surge in misinformation/ disinformation across media delivery platforms and dearth of opportunities for such training for Telugu journalists, as opposed to their English counterparts.