Hyderabad: Meil, Sudha Reddy Foundation organise World Heritage Day

Hyderabad : The Meil Foundation and Sudha Reddy Foundation jointly organised World Heritage Day celebrations at Bansilalpet Stepwell (Koneru Bavi) in Secunderabad on Thursday. The event highlighted the importance of preserving our heritage for future generations.

“Heritage is the tradition that has come down to us from time immemorial. Stepwells are brilliant pieces of architecture that represent both our past and future, and every citizen has a duty to take pride in and uphold our rich cultural legacy,” said Sudha Reddy, chairperson of the Sudha Reddy Foundation.

The event featured a traditional dance performance by “Shanmata” and was attended by other dignitaries including Shailaja Ramaiyer, principal secretary of Tourism and Culture, Kommareddy Bapu Reddy and Vijayabhaskaramma.