Hyderabad: Merchants pin hopes on Ramadan to recoup losses

Abids: With no fixed guidelines from the State government, over permitting exhibitions in marriage halls, Ramzan shopping centers and other marketplaces, the traders remain in confusion whether to stock up material for Ramadan or not. Ramadan has always been the most profitable time for business across the city be that the bangle seller in Charminar's Lad Bazaar or any fancy showroom in Abids, however, amid the outbreak of pandemic last year traders suffered losses.



After bearing the brunt of lockdown last year, many small-time traders are hoping for the Ramzan boom this year. The traders have begun preparations for Ramzan sale this year, but this time there seem to be no new variety or stock as they shopkeepers would be clearing their old stock, heaped for almost a year now.

According to Hyderabad Traders' Association, there are around 80,000 establishments and over 10,000 temporary hawkers especially for Ramzan sale. The traders said that the government must announce guidelines as early as possible as we also have no prepare. They want clear norms on permitting temporary clothing stores, exhibition in function halls and stalls at market places to the earliest.

Speaking to The Hans India, member of the Hyderabad Traders' Association, Mohammed Akhter, who sets up a clothes exhibition at HussainiAlam every year, said "For Ramazan last year, we ordered a huge stock of clothes but had to close our shops due to the sudden outbreak of the pandemic and its induced lockdown. Hence we hoope that atleast this year we could sell it all." Moreover, we had no to invest in new stock this year, he added.

The Ramadan sale preparation is seen in full swing and traders are looking up to this seasonal shopping festival. Many traders have set up their temporary Ramzan sale shops and stalls at Nayapul, Shahalibanda, Pathergatti, RikabGunj, Gulzar Houz, Motigalli, Laad Bazaar, Osmania Bazaar, MossaBowli, Hari Bowli, Talabkatta, Khilwat and Devan Devdi. For these traders, who feel they have been dealt a poor hand due to lockdown restrictions last year, now Ramzan is their only hope.

Mohammed Junaid, a vendor who sells traditional suits for women near Charminar said that he incurred 90 per cent losses last year said, "We hope that this year would be better, I don't know what will I do now but all I am expecting is good sale this Ramzan," he added.Adul Kaleem, the proprietor of Deccan textiles, told The Hans India that in the last two months his business was widely affected, he said thatincreasing number of cases, sales are going down.