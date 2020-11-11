Hyderabad Metro Bags Second Position In Ridership In India

Hyderabad Metro has bagged the second position in the ridership as the Hyderabad metro trains are carrying 1.30 lakhs passengers per day on an average. These statistics are calculated post lockdown after resuming the metro services amid Covid-19 pandemic rapid spread. Hyderabad Metro stands second in the country and occupies the position just behind Delhi Metro.

Post Covid-19 lockdown, the metro services all over the country are slowly picking up. Thus, Hyderabad Metro is going with a steady and quick transition standing next to Delhi Metro which topped the charts with 14.79 lakh passenger rides on Saturday. Well, this was only possible following the strict precautionary measures. Along with sanitizing the trains after each trip and maintaining social distance while ticket issuing and seating arrangement, made the people slowly come back to Metro for their daily travel.

Even the offers issued by Metro officials while buying tickets has made the people travel through Metro. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy spoke to media and doled out, "Hyderabad Metro is doing much better than all other metros except Delhi which has a massive and well-established Metro with 18 years of operations. Computers are finding Hyderabad Metro Safe and reliable for transportation and this apart, the discount offers were also aiding in increasing the ridership.

Coming to offers introduced by Hyderabad Metro, officials have come up with 'Metro Suvarna' offer which started from 1st November, 2020. With this offer, ridership has been increased by 30%. Even the number of trips will be increased if there is an increase in the ridership in the coming days.