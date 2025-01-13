Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: Six New Stations on LB Nagar to Hayathnagar Route"

Hyderabad: The 7.1 km LB Nagar to Hayathnagar Metro line will see the addition of six new stations as part of the ongoing Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 expansion. An important step in improving the city's public transit system has been taken with this development.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has tweeted a list of the new stations that would be built as part of Metro Phase 2 Hyderabad. Among the suggested stations are Hayathnagar, Lecturers' Colony, RTC Colony, Autonagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Chintalkunta. These are tentative names and locations that could change.

The LB Nagar Hayathnagar Metro expansion will improve connection throughout the city, making it easier for commuters to travel between Hyderabad's north-west and south-east ends. The planned LB Nagar Hayathnagar Metro route would expand the network to nearly 50 kilometers, providing faster and more convenient travel options in addition to the current Miyapur-Patancheru (13.4 km) and Miyapur-LB Nagar (29 km) lines.

HMRL emphasized that the new routes, which are part of the Hyderabad Metro project 2025, will significantly streamline citywide transit and ensure easy access to key areas.

Keep checking back for additional Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 updates as construction continues on these exciting projects and new Metro stations in Hyderabad.