Hyderabad: Metro Rail facility for students

Hyderabad: It is good news for students as the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited has announced that henceforth student pass facility is being provided in Metro.

It has informed that the facility of student pass is available from July 1 and with the help of the pass, the students can travel 30 trips with the charge of 20 trips.

The student pass will be available in the form of a smart card and students can do 30 rides in a month. The pass is issued with a validity of 9 months. It means that the pass will be available from July 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Sharing the information on Twitter on Saturday, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited said that students can get the metro pass by showing their college ID card at JNTU, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Victoria Memorial and Dilsukh Nagar stations.