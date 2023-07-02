Live
- NAFSCOB chairman participates in Indian Cooperative Congress in Delhi
- Sonia Gandhi gave KCR chance to become CM
- Confirmed: ‘Yatra 2’ to hit screens before 2024 elections
- Bhatti’s padayatra concludes
- Hyderabad: Metro Rail facility for students
- Question on ‘Balagam’ movie in TSPSC Group 4 exam surprises all
- Big jolt to BRS as many leaders join Congress
- Expressway from Manchirevula to Nagole in the plans: KTR
- MAUD Minister KTR to present FTCCI Excellence Awards tomorrow
- Ace Engineering College student gets whopping Rs 16.5 Lakh package
Hyderabad: Metro Rail facility for students
Hyderabad: It is good news for students as the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited has announced that henceforth student pass facility is being provided in...
Hyderabad: It is good news for students as the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited has announced that henceforth student pass facility is being provided in Metro.
It has informed that the facility of student pass is available from July 1 and with the help of the pass, the students can travel 30 trips with the charge of 20 trips.
The student pass will be available in the form of a smart card and students can do 30 rides in a month. The pass is issued with a validity of 9 months. It means that the pass will be available from July 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
Sharing the information on Twitter on Saturday, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited said that students can get the metro pass by showing their college ID card at JNTU, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Victoria Memorial and Dilsukh Nagar stations.