Hyderabad: Metro rail & RTC to wind up services early

Hyderabad: In view of the night curfew from April 20 to 30, imposed by the State government, the Hyderabad Metro Rail and TSRTC have issued advisories for commuters.

A senior officer of Hyderabad Metro Rail said ''Hyderabad Metro will be operating its last train at 7.45 pm from all terminal stations. The first train service will continue to start at 6.30 am.

For everyone's safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation, and thermal screening."

A senior TSRTC officer stated that RTC will operate its last bus at 8.30 pm from the bus terminal station. In the morning, services will begin at 6 am. "All inter-State bus services will be run as usual."