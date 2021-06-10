Hyderabad Metro Rail timings rescheduled

Hyderabad: In view of the extension of lockdown by the State government, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) service have been rescheduled.

Accordingly, the HMR will start its first train from respective terminal stations at 7 am, while the last train will start at 5 pm and end at the respective terminating stations by 6 pm.

For everyone's safety, passengers have been advised to strictly follow the Covid safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening.

"Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of HMR in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe', a press release said on Wednesday.