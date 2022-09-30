Hyderabad: Metro Suvarna Monthly Lucky Draw winners receive prizes

Hyderabad: Winners of the lucky draw under the Metro Suvarna Offer-2022 were presented prizes by the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) at an event held at Ameerpet Metro Station on Thursday.

A release said winners of the monthly Lucky Draw are: K Sri Sahithya, Prabir Kumar Barik, Rathlavath Rajitha, D Baladev and Nampelly Yugender.

The Monthly Lucky Draw has been quite popular among the passengers. This offer is applicable for those passengers who travel 20 times or more in the Metro using a metro smart card in a calendar month.

KVB Reddy, MD& CEO – L&TMHRL, said, "Such engagement efforts help us to reach out to our passengers and recognise their association and patronage with us. We are committed to providing an engaging journey for our passengers and making their commute comfortable and safe."