Hyderabad Metro train staff call off strike
Highlights
Hyderabad metro train employees have called off their strike. The metro ticketing staff attended the duty this morning after being warned by metro officials that they will be fired from their jobs.
The management has made it clear that there will be no increase in wages and has promised to give train access to the staff soon.
