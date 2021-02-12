Hyderabad: Mettuguda gets market space after decades

Mettuguda: Mettuguda, an area which has no proper market space for decades now gets roadside vending facility. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing a 15 stalled vending space for roadside vendors with a budget of Rs 50 lakh.



Briefing the objective behind the one of its kind facilities, E Padma Latha, Deputy Engineer, GHMC, Mettuguda said, "The idea is to make use of the little space that is kept idle for a long time. We have proposed for a vegetable vending market as there is no market in and around the area.The proposal was sanctioned in no time, and we have started construction works and we are going to inaugurate it in the next two weeks."

"Initially, GHMC has faced objections from the locals in regard to the compound wall behind the space. The officials taking it as a priority have constructed a full-length compound wall which added beauty to the established shed and the painting works are underway. Construction of VDCC road along with a footpath has been completed. We have laid granite flooring and used superior quality sheets for the shed to ensure it lasts longer. The major objective behind the roadside vending is to provide a place for street vendors," she added.

In Serilingampally division, with the same objective to make maximum use of space, Vending zones were constructed in Madhapur with 25 stalls. But the street vendors and hawkers make no use of the facility claiming the low footfall of the consumers. Though the government is providing numerous facilities for the roadside vendors and hawkers, they are still occupying roads and causing traffic congestion.However, Vending Zones across the city are under construction and the GHMC efforts are to present life for the hawkers and to add beauty to the roads.