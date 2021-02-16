Hyderabad: Mettuguda graveyards to get facelift

Lalapet: As part of the development activities in Mettuguda division, a very old graveyard in Lalapet will be getting a facelift.



According to officials, developments for the crematorium were being planned and compound walls were being constructed for the graveyards. The graveyards shall be equipped with a compound wall, parking area, electrification, water facility, fresh-up area, burning platform, prayer hall, ash storage facility, waiting area and other necessary arrangements. GHMC is trying to ensure enough grave space for all religions so that graveyard can be utilised by any religious person.

Explaining the status of graveyard beautification works in Lalapet, Padma Latha, Deputy Engineer, GHMC, Mettuguda said, "We have identified a few graveyards in Mettuguda, which can be developed. Few of them are in worse conditions which do not even have basic facilities like water supply and others. On the stretch from Tarnaka towards Lalapet, we have identified a graveyard which needs basic facilities and we will be developing it in this month. Another Arya graveyard needs washrooms and seating facilities. We are taking over the development works at an estimated budget of Rs 30 Lakh and we will be finishing the construction works by the end of March."

Similarly, Govindhapuram graveyard would be turned into a model graveyard with a much-needed facelift. "Even the graveyard at Govindhapuram in Mettuguda is being developed. The construction works are underway. Granites are being laid for seating facility and bathrooms are being constructed. It would be one of a kind model graveyard in Mettuguda with all the needed facilities. We are also constructing an office room for the supervisors to monitor the graveyard", she added.

"Graveyards have been encroached and visitors are left without basic facilities like washrooms and water taps in Mettuguda. Most of the graveyards do not have compound walls which must be constructed on a priority," felt K Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Mettuguda.