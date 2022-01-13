Hyderabad: Migrant labour shudder at prospect of lockdown

Hyderabad: The fear of lockdown because of increasing Omicron cases is making the migrant labour panic, as they are rushing to their native places. Private operators are taking advantage of the situation and charging hefty fares. For a ticket of Rs 1,000 they are charging over Rs 2,000.

The scene at the private travels hub of Adarshnagar reminds one of the situation of the lockdown, when migrants in large numbers were seen inquiring about availability of seats. Once again, they want to rush to their native places as there are rumours that the State may impose restrictions post Sankranti.

Counters at a private travel office was seen crowded at Adarshnagar on Wednesday. Bobbin, a migrant labour from Odisha, who works in a hotel in the city, said that he was going to his native place Gandahati, as there was talk of restrictions after Sankranti. "There is talk of a lockdown after Sankranti in the city. We will be stuck without any facilities like food and shelter. We cannot take risks; hence we are leaving along with our friends," he said. Bobbin stated that the ticket rates were as high as Rs 1,500. With no other choice, they are leaving the city."

A majority of migrant workers are from States like Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Dil Bahaddur, a security guard at a private hospital, said the experiences of previous lockdowns were afresh on their minds. "We don't know what will happen; in such a situation, we want to spend time with family," he said. He charged that private operators were cashing in on their anxiety by collecting double amounts of normal fares. To Mumbai they are charging Rs 2,000 per head. They are also giving more tickets than the bus capacity. The operators are taking 70-80 persons in a bus against rules, some labourers alleged.

The Transport department, which talked about forming nine teams to check illegal operation of private travel services, does not seem to be doing enough to punish these operators. Many migrant labourers want the government to shift them to their native places.