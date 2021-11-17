Hyderabad: Minister Niranjan Reddy dubs BJP 'Business Corporate Party'

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday lashed out at BJP describing it as "Business Corporate Party." Addressing the media here, Reddy said that he had questioned the role of BJP in development of the agriculture sector in the State and crops cultivated by farmers.

He said farmers in Telangana have been cultivating crops and paddy with the support and cooperation of the State government.

"Did the BJP-led Centre give water, power to farmers in the State? Or has it any share in extending schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima," the minister asked.

Accusing the BJP activists/leaders of resorting to attacks in the name of visiting paddy procurement centres and questioning authority of leaders in visiting the centres, Reddy. said the State government will not spare 'anarchy' the BJP is creating in the name of visiting the centres

The minister said the BJP alone has the distinction of pushing farmers on to roads and it was for the first time in the past 70 years that farmers have been protesting on roads for months.

Charging the BJP leaders with peddling falsehood through social media without having even basic knowledge, he asked them to show their affection and commitment to farmers to go to Delhi and demand the Centre to scrap the black laws (new farm laws). He wanted the BJP leaders to demand compensation to families of farmers who died during the farmers' protests.

Reddy said, "procurement is what happens at the procurement centres." But there is a procedure for procurement to check humidity, quality. But it is unfortunate to see that the BJP does not seem to have even minimum awareness, about it, he rued. He asked the BJP leaders whether the FCI would agree to procure without adhering to the above parameters.

The minister said the Centre provides interest-only for two months for paddy procurement, but it takes six months for it to reimburse expenditure incurred on procurement. Interest for the remaining period and other losses have to be borne by the State, he asserted.

Charging the BJP leadership with unleashing anarchy in the name of visiting procurement centres, he warned that the government would not remain a mute spectator.