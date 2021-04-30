Hyderabad: Minister Satyavathi Rathod turns doctor

Hyderabad: The desperation to handle Covid-19 situation in the absence of proper medical infrastructure seems to be making doctors and politicians don the role of advisors in which they do not have expertise.

While some doctors of reputed organisations across the country advised the media on what to report and how to report, Telangana State Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod told the doctors to give Remdesivir injection to Covid patients since they have reposed faith in it and as it would provide relief to them. She also asked the hospitals to ensure that enough quantities of the injection were available in hospitals.

The Minister made these remarks at a review meeting on the Covid preparedness of the combined Warangal district attended by another Cabinet Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLAs -- Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and Peddi Sudarshan Reddy in the presence of five district collectors and senior officials of Warangal Urban and Rural, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Bhupalapalli and Janagam districts via video conference on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hans India, district officials from Warangal and Warangal rural said that they were not in a position to speak out about the stress the doctors and other medical staff was undergoing with a steep surge in cases.

They said that the district collectors and the district medical administration was doing their best amidst complaints of shortage of oxygen, medicines, and beds from people, civil society organisation and people's representatives.

This being the situation, such statements by the Ministers, MLAs, and MPs advising about what medicines should be used, what procedures should be followed and how doctors and other medical professionals should deal with Covid treatment would send the wrong message.

The doctors feel that the public representatives should focus on ensuring that the people follow Covid-19 health protocols like proper usage of masks, maintaining social distancing, postpone functions and not to move out of the house except in case of emergency.

"Remdesivir injection is a prescription drug. It is not meant to be used for every person who develops Covid symptoms or is admitted to hospital. The injection is given only when it is necessary as it has side effects," said a doctor from the Mahatama Gandhi Hospital, Warangal.

Political leaders taking names of a drug or a specific procedure asking doctors to follow it would create unnecessary complications for the doctors on duty.

Doctors are under stress and people are at their emotional high, due to the loss of lives of their family members, or their kith and kin in a critical condition. Such statements can lead to attacks on medical personnel if the patient dies while undergoing treatment. This view was also endorsed by some house surgeons of Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.