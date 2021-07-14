Hyderabad: Ministers attend Balkampet Yellamma celestial Kalyanam

Ameerpet: Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Balkampet Yellamma temple here. Devotees thronged the temple in large numbers and offered prayers in connection with the Yellamma Kalyanam during the morning hours.

The ministers offered silk clothes to the presiding deity and prayed for the well being of people. They participated in special pujas with the Mayor and other dignitaries. The temple priests performed special pujas to mark the occasion and blessed them.

The government has given funds for temples in the City to celebrate the Bonalu festivities amid Corona protocols. The ministers prayed to the goddess for removal of Covid and other diseases and to bless people with health.

Since the Covid cases and deaths have come down, public are allowed to celebrate the festivities, like Bonalu, by following some norms of Corona. The government made necessary arrangements for the festivals.