Hyderabad: Ministers lay foundation stone for OU hostel building

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav laid the foundation stone for the construction of a hostel building for boys in Osmania University on Saturday.

The three-storey hostel building is built at a cost of Rs.39.50 crore in 2.76 acres for accommodating about 500 students on the campus. In Osmania University, there are 24 hostels, in which 12 belong to boys and 12 belong to girls. However, with majority of students belonging to girls, some hostels belonged to boys have been allocated to the girls. As the boys are facing an accommodation problem on the campus, the university authorities have decided to construct another hostel building for boys.

Officials said the construction of hostel will be completed by one year and the tendering process in this regard has already been completed. MLA Subhash Reddy, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, OU Vice-Chancellor Ravinder Yadav, Higher Education Council Chairman Limbadri and others were present.